SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in SAP by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of SAP to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.83.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $139.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.56. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $100.97 and a fifty-two week high of $140.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

