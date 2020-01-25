Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Saul Centers worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Saul Centers by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Saul Centers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Saul Centers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Saul Centers Inc has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFS. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

