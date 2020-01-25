Scala Trading Down 20.3% This Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Scala has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. Scala has a market capitalization of $481,205.00 and $119.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.68 or 0.03117004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00202443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00123990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.