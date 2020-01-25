Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,039,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $78.58 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $79.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.92.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

