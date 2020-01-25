Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.89.

SAIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.68. 290,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,941. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $64.39 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.