Scorum Coins (SCR) Price Tops $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $280,938.00 and approximately $31,377.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. During the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.56 or 0.03152612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00203532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00123986 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en.

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

