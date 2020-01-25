SCRIV NETWORK Market Capitalization Achieves $10,948.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $10,948.00 and $32.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and STEX. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.