Scry.info Market Capitalization Hits $2.38 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $212,872.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including LBank and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.56 or 0.03152612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00203532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00123986 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info’s launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8.

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

