Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $113.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.98. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.01.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $213.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $937,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $3,354,500.00. Insiders have sold 207,916 shares of company stock worth $21,351,597 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 23,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 333.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

