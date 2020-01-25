Seele 1-Day Volume Tops $38.48 Million (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Seele has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Seele token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, HADAX and Bilaxy. Seele has a total market capitalization of $79.61 million and $38.48 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seele alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $459.72 or 0.05516758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026503 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00128078 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020206 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033649 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Seele

Seele (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seele is seele.pro.

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, HADAX, CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.