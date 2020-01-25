Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055,523 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $125.14 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $92.97 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.06.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

