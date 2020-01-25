Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 57,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $142.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $144.15. The company has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

