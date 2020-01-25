Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $17,190,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,545,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 4,683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $934.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,833.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,815.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

