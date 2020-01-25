Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258,073 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

