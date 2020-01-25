Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Home Depot by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,966,000. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 41,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Shares of HD opened at $232.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $177.41 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.