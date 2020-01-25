Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,569 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Chevron by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 990,819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,338,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,346,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX opened at $111.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.42 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.