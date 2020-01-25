Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 517 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 32.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $809,716,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,334,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $771,826,000 after buying an additional 76,009 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $23,597,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,360 shares of company stock valued at $151,245,323 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $217.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.43 and a 1-year high of $222.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

