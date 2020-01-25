Segment Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,182,000 after purchasing an additional 93,918 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after purchasing an additional 969,474 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,089,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,669,000 after purchasing an additional 174,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $282.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

