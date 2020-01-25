Selfkey Price Tops $0.0015 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. Selfkey has a market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Binance, Kucoin and RightBTC. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.72 or 0.05516758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026503 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00128078 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020206 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033649 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

KEY is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,960,048,541 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, IDEX, RightBTC, ABCC, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

