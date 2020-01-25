Selway Asset Management Acquires 6,500 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 4.1% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 81,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 38,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,381,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.