Selway Asset Management Trims Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Selway Asset Management lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.6% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $140.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.75. The stock has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.