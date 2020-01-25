Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Argus upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE SRE traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $159.76. The stock had a trading volume of 966,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $160.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,337.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,257,000 after purchasing an additional 672,259 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,969,000 after purchasing an additional 166,998 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 29.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 633,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,512,000 after purchasing an additional 143,764 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $12,539,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 62.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 210,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

