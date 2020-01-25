Semux Trading Down 0.5% This Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Semux has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $832.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0923 or 0.00001103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

