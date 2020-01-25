Sentient Coin (SEN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $43,440.00

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. Sentient Coin has a market cap of $765,317.00 and $43,440.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentient Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.88 or 0.01186371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00052873 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00205904 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00073673 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001907 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.