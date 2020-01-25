Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $291,184.00 and approximately $350.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, IDEX, Gate.io and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Gate.io, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

