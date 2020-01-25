Sentinel Chain (SENC) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, COSS and Gate.io. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $297,244.00 and approximately $473.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinBene, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

