Sentinel Price Down 1.7% This Week (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $34,508.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.