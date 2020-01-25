Sentinel Protocol Trading 21.4% Higher Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit, Bibox and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022392 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00023949 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005626 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,694,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Hotbit, BitForex, Upbit, IDEX, DDEX, GDAC, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.