Sentivate Price Tops $0.0007 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. Sentivate has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $77,465.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $459.72 or 0.05516758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026503 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00128078 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020206 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033649 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,261,843,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

