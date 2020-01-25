SHIELD Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $86,276.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,390.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.29 or 0.01933108 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.03736173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00643591 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00737836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00100831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010835 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029775 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00586916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

