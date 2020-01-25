Shift Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Shift has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Shift coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and IDAX. Shift has a total market cap of $261,134.00 and $527.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,700,393 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

