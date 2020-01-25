Shivom Market Capitalization Hits $295,590.00 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 51.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Shivom has traded 68.8% lower against the US dollar. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $295,590.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shivom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, CoinBene and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shivom alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.46 or 0.05500393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026509 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00128076 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020106 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033588 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Shivom Token Profile

Shivom is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom.

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.