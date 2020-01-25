SIBCoin (SIB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,651.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $504,475.00 and approximately $1,651.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,378.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.74 or 0.01930573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.88 or 0.03734749 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00644176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00736944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00101169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010848 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030361 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00587734 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,160,974 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, C-CEX, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

