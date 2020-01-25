SIG plc (LON:SHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SIG plc (LON:SHI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 107.20 ($1.41).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.21) price target on shares of SIG in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of SIG from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of SIG from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 107 ($1.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SHI traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 93.10 ($1.22). The stock had a trading volume of 864,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,000. SIG has a 1 year low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02). The firm has a market cap of $550.74 million and a PE ratio of 133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.36.

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

