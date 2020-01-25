Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,624,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $106.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.97. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $92.52 and a twelve month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

