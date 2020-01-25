Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Citigroup by 32.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,395,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,713,000 after purchasing an additional 343,681 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. TPI Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,913,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Citigroup by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,502,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,348,000 after buying an additional 894,681 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP raised its stake in Citigroup by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 160,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $78.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.15. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

