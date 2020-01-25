Signet Financial Management LLC Reduces Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after acquiring an additional 109,336 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 48.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.72.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.92 and its 200 day moving average is $260.37. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $338.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.16 EPS for the current year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.