Silverway Reaches Market Cap of $26.46 Million (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Silverway has a total market cap of $26.46 million and approximately $296,219.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Silverway has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003164 BTC on major exchanges including CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,378.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.88 or 0.03734749 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001867 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00732089 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009736 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

