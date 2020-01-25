Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Boosted by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 3.7% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $22,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 250.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.82. 1,883,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,155. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $142.40 and a 1-year high of $186.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

