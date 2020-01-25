Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post sales of $225.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.30 million to $226.02 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $123.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $865.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $859.79 million to $871.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $984.02 million, with estimates ranging from $981.10 million to $986.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 737,217 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,282.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo acquired 16,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.42 per share, with a total value of $398,778.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,978.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 112,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,204. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth about $462,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 81.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth about $2,969,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 11.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth about $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $31.34.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

