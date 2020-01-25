SingularityNET (AGI) Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and $119,746.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Liqui and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.56 or 0.03152612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00203532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00123986 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DragonEX, IDEX, Binance, Tidex, Liqui and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

