SingularityNET (AGI) Price Reaches $0.0176 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Ethfinex, IDEX and Liqui. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and $114,417.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Kucoin, Binance, Liqui, Ethfinex and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

