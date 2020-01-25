Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receiving Extremely Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) has trended extremely positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Skyworks Solutions earned a news impact score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the semiconductor manufacturer an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Skyworks Solutions’ ranking:

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Longbow Research increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $122.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.31. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,441 shares of company stock worth $26,862,903 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.