Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

In related news, Director Michael A. Peel sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $109,417.50. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 7,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $371,276.19. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,448 shares of company stock worth $1,339,407. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

SNBR stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $53.59. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

