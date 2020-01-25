SmartMesh (SMT) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $19,295.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io.

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

