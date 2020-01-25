Smartshare Market Cap Reaches $851,563.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $24.68, $18.94 and $7.50. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $851,563.00 and approximately $152,380.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.37 or 0.03111776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00123951 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip.

Smartshare Coin Trading

Smartshare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $18.94, $51.55, $50.98, $10.39, $13.77, $7.50, $20.33, $33.94, $32.15, $5.60 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

