SmileyCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $53,533.00 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $378,083.00 and $53,533.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,278,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,745,413,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews.

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

