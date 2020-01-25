SnowGem (XSG) Reaches Market Cap of $328,133.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $328,133.00 and $66,165.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,351.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01934524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.22 or 0.03715763 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00641460 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00734020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00100624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010892 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029889 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00581338 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,739,280 coins and its circulating supply is 21,662,188 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

