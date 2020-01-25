Sociall Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Sociall has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Sociall has a total market cap of $61,827.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sociall token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sociall

Sociall was first traded on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

