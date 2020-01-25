Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLGL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sol Gel Technologies during the third quarter worth $17,471,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sol Gel Technologies stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. Sol Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.98% and a negative net margin of 223.99%. Research analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

